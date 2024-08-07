Seventeen announces US dates for ‘Right Here’ world tour
K-pop boy group Seventeen announced the dates for the U.S. leg of their “Right Here” world tour on Tuesday.
There will be nine shows across five cities from October to November: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on Oct. 22-23; UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, on Oct. 25 and 27; Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 31-Nov. 1; the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, on Nov. 5-6 and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 9. The tour will kick off with concerts at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on Oct. 12-13, followed by performances across Asia. Presale tickets for the U.S. leg begin on Aug. 14 (from 3 p.m. local time) for Carat members, with general sales starting on Aug. 15 (from 3 p.m. local time) via Ticketmaster. The group will also release their 12th mini album sometime in October.
