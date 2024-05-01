Watch: Sandra Oh reenacts her iconic ‘Princess Diaries’ scene for Anne Hathaway

In the clip, Oh answers a phone and delivers her short but iconic line, “Gupta. Mmhm. Mmhm. Mmhm,” before hanging up to announce, “The queen is coming.”

While “the queen” refers to the fictional Queen of Genovia (portrayed by Julie Andrews) in the movie, Oh’s recreation refers to Hathaway, who then appears on

The nostalgic moment comes amid speculation about a potential “The Princess Diaries 3.”

Hathaway

previously revealed

that there is a script for a third installment during a 2019 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Over the weekend, Hathaway

confirmed

that the film is still in development.