Watch: Sandra Oh reenacts her iconic ‘Princess Diaries’ scene for Anne Hathaway
Sandra Oh reenacted her iconic scene from “The Princess Diaries” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to introduce the 2001 comedy film’s lead actor Anne Hathaway on the talk show.
Key points:
- In the reenactment, posted on Instagram, Oh revived her character, Vice Principal Gupta, by delivering her famous line in honor of Hathaway’s appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday.
The details:
- In the clip, Oh answers a phone and delivers her short but iconic line, “Gupta. Mmhm. Mmhm. Mmhm,” before hanging up to announce, “The queen is coming.”
- While “the queen” refers to the fictional Queen of Genovia (portrayed by Julie Andrews) in the movie, Oh’s recreation refers to Hathaway, who then appears on Clarkson‘s set dressed in a bright yellow suit.
- The nostalgic moment comes amid speculation about a potential “The Princess Diaries 3.”
- Hathaway previously revealed that there is a script for a third installment during a 2019 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Over the weekend, Hathaway confirmed that the film is still in development.
- Although Oh did not appear in the 2004 sequel, she expressed her willingness to reprise her role, telling Entertainment Weekly last year, “I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I’m dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world.”
