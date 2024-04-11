Sandra Oh reveals why she won’t be returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ ‘anytime soon’
Sandra Oh, who portrayed Dr. Cristina Yang on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” for 10 seasons, has no plans to return to the show.
Key points:
- At the red carpet premiere of HBO’s new drama series “The Sympathizer,” the 52-year-old actress stated that she doesn’t anticipate returning to “Grey’s Anatomy” anytime soon.
The details:
- “I love that people are still [fans],” Oh told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday evening. “Cristina Yang is, of course, near and dear to my heart. [But] I will say, not anytime soon.”
- Despite fans’ continued affection for her character, Oh explained that she is ready to move on. “[I] feel like I did my job, which is that I brought to life a character and she had a growth over 10 seasons, and that it was true. She was ready to move on, and so have I,” she said.
- Oh, who was part of the show’s original cast, departed the drama in 2014 and reiterated in 2021 that she sees her time on “Grey’s Anatomy” as a closed chapter.
- The medical drama series has undergone cast changes over its two-decade run, with only a few original cast members remaining consistently, including Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and Ellen Pompeo.
- “Grey’s Anatomy,” which first premiered in March 2005, was recently picked up for a record-breaking renewal for a 21st season earlier this month.
Oh’s upcoming projects:
- While fans may not see Oh return to “Grey’s Anatomy,” they can look forward to seeing her in the upcoming HBO limited series “The Sympathizer,” where she stars alongside Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr.
- The series, created by Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar and based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same title, premieres on April 14.
- Oh also recently joined the cast of Lionsgate comedy film “Good Fortune.” She joins director and co-star Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves and Keke Palmer.
Share this Article
Share this Article