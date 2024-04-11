Sandra Oh reveals why she won’t be returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ ‘anytime soon’

t on Tuesday evening. “Cristina Yang is, of course, near and dear to my heart. [But] I will say, not anytime soon.”

“I love that people are still [fans],” Oh told

explained that she is ready to move on. “[I] feel like I did my job, which is that I brought to life a character and she had a growth over 10 seasons, and that it was true. She was ready to move on, and so have I,” she said.

Despite fans’ continued affection for her character,

Oh, who was part of the show’s original cast, departed the drama in 2014 and

reiterated

in 2021 that she sees her time on “Grey’s Anatomy” as a closed chapter.