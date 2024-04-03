San Francisco crowned the healthiest city in US: study
San Francisco is ranked the healthiest city in the U.S. in a new report.
Key points:
- To rank the U.S. cities, Miami-based finance company WalletHub assessed over 180 cities based on 41 key health indicators in four categories: health care, food, fitness and green space.
- Data for each metric was collected from sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Despite facing challenges like homelessness and a drug crisis, San Francisco ranked at the top due to health factors that are easily available to citizens.
The details:
- According to the study, San Francisco boasts a low obesity rate of 19% and the second-lowest percentage of people consuming less than one serving of fruits or vegetables daily.
- While it ranks 28th in fitness and 76th in health care, it ranks at the top in both in healthy food and green space availability. The city offers a plethora of healthy restaurants, including numerous vegetarian and gluten-free options per capita.
- The city ensures accessibility to physical activity locations for all its residents, with significant investment in parks and recreation. It is reportedly highly walkable and bikeable, allowing many to incorporate physical activity into their daily routines.
- Honolulu ranks as the second healthiest city in the U.S., with a focus on mental health and high rates of health insurance coverage. It offers abundant farmers markets and hiking trails for accessing healthy food and staying active.
- Seattle takes the third spot, with a high rate of physical activity among adults and significant investment in parks and recreation. This is followed by San Diego, Washington, DC, Portland and Denver.
Notable cities:
- Despite overall rankings, some cities stood out for specific health factors, including Laredo, Texas, for affordable healthcare, Spokane, Washington, and Colorado Springs for mental health support, and Portland for healthy eating habits.
- Additionally, various cities were noted as budget-friendly fitness options, such as Lubbock, Glendale and Bismarck, and high levels of physical activity among residents, including South Burlington, Irvine, Seattle and Scottsdale.
- Based on the ranking, the unhealthiest cities in the U.S. are Brownsville, Texas; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Laredo, Texas.
