San Francisco crowned the healthiest city in US: study

rate of 19% and the second-lowest percentage of people consuming less than one serving of fruits or vegetables daily.

According to the study, San Francisco boasts a low

While it ranks 28th in fitness and 76th in health care, it ranks at the top in both in healthy food and green space availability. The city offers a plethora of healthy restaurants, including numerous vegetarian and gluten-free options per capita.

The city ensures accessibility to physical activity locations for all its residents, with significant investment in parks and recreation. It is reportedly highly walkable and bikeable, allowing many to incorporate physical activity into their daily routines.

Honolulu

ranks as the second healthiest city in the U.S., with a focus on

mental health

and high rates of health insurance coverage. It offers abundant farmers markets and hiking trails for accessing healthy food and staying active.