Singapore, Taiwan are Asia’s happiest countries: World Happiness Report

The report analyzes Gallup World Poll survey data from 149 countries for the past three years (2021-2023) where people rate their lives on a scale of 0-10. This, combined with the six key factors, determines the rankings.

Singapore’s high GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy and perceived low corruption contribute to its happiness score. However, challenges lie in perceived social support, freedom to make life choices, and generosity, where Singapore falls short.

The report also highlights variations in happiness across different age groups, with Singapore’s 45-59 age group reporting the highest happiness, while those over 60 scored the lowest.