LA County survey: Asians grapple with highest rates of loneliness, suicidal thoughts
Asian Americans report the highest rates of loneliness and suicidal thoughts in Los Angeles County, a new survey finds.
Key points:
- The L.A. County Department of Health has been conducting periodic surveys since 1997 to tailor future local programs.
- In 2023, Black and Latinx residents reported facing more health and housing disparities than whites and Asians.
- Asian residents, while generally faring better on some health metrics, experience significant mental health burdens.
The details:
- The survey results, published on March 28, involved a poll of over 9,000 adults and 7,000 children. This is the first L.A. County Health Survey conducted since the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Black and Latinx adults were found to have significantly higher rates of diabetes than white and Asian residents. Both the rates of diabetes and hypertension nearly doubled since 1997.
- Latinx residents reported the highest rate of housing burden (66.6%), with African Americans close behind (65.4%). White households were the least burdened (42.8%), followed by Asians (43.1%).
- Asians reported the highest level of loneliness at 36.6%, more than African Americans (29.3%), Latinx (27%) and whites (25.4%). The group also had the highest rate for suicidal thoughts at 21% compared to the rest of the racial groups.
- Officials attributed the uncovered disparities to systemic racism and discriminatory policies. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer lamented how “historical inequities” shape the “well-being of our communities.”
What’s next:,
- The department aims to use these findings to address systemic health inequities and improve conditions for all residents.
Tangent:
- The report recognized the diversity of the Asian American community in L.A. County. This population encompasses ethnicities from East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia and more. Each group has unique immigration histories, socioeconomic realities and cultural experiences.
If you or anyone you know is at risk of self-harm, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24-hour support at 1-800-273-8255.
