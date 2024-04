LA County survey: Asians grapple with highest rates of loneliness, suicidal thoughts

The survey results , published on March 28, involved a poll of over 9,000 adults and 7,000 children. This is the first L.A. County Health Survey conducted since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Black and Latinx adults were found to have significantly higher rates of diabetes than white and Asian residents. Both the rates of diabetes and hypertension nearly doubled since 1997.

Asians reported the highest level of loneliness at 36.6%, more than African Americans (29.3%), Latinx (27%) and whites (25.4%). The group also had the highest rate for suicidal thoughts at 21% compared to the rest of the racial groups.