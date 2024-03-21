Most AAPIs strongly support legal abortion: poll
A recent poll revealed strong support for legal abortion among Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) in the United States.
Key points:
- With reproductive rights being a key issue in the upcoming elections, the poll, conducted by AAPI Data and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that about eight in 10, or approximately 80%, of AAPI believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, with three-quarters advocating for federal legislation to guarantee access to legal abortions nationwide.
The details:
- This level of support reportedly surpasses that of the general population. AAPI individuals, who are more likely to identify as Democrats, exhibit higher support for legal abortion, even in later stages of pregnancy.
- Moreover, a significant portion of AAPI Republicans support legal abortion, with over half (57%) believing it should be legal in at least some cases, compared to 38% of Republicans in general. Additionally, AAPI Republicans also show greater support (51%) for federal laws ensuring access to legal abortion compared to the overall Republican demographic (32%).
- When it comes to handling the issue of abortion, 55% of AAPI adults trust Democrats on abortion policy, whereas only 12% trust Republicans. Additionally, nearly 60% of AAPI adults oppose Congress passing a law that would allow states to set their own abortion laws, and only 14% support a law that would ban access to abortions nationwide.
About the poll:
- The poll surveyed 1,172 U.S. adults of AAPI descent from Feb. 5-14, using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based Amplify AAPI Panel, designed to represent this demographic. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is +/-3.9 percentage points.
- More than half of AAPI adults surveyed were reportedly born abroad. Varun Nikore, executive director of AAPI Victory Alliance, notes that many immigrants and their first-generation American children may see abortion as healthcare and a right potentially denied to them in their home countries, possibly influenced by cultural norms and a desire to uphold acquired rights in the U.S.
- The survey’s findings suggest that abortion could be a significant issue for Democratic candidates seeking to reach AAPI communities, posing a challenge for Republicans.
