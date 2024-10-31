Rosé’s ‘APT.’ tops Billboard Global charts
Rosé’s solo single “APT.”, featuring Bruno Mars, took the No. 1 spot on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts this week.
The latest achievement marked the second time that Rosé, whose real name is Roseanne Park, took the No. 1 spot on both charts simultaneously. She achieved the same feat for the first time in 2021 for her song “On the Ground.” She is also the first Blackpink member to receive multiple No. 1 spots on both charts, with Jennie and Lisa only making the Global Excl. U.S. No. 1 chart each. Rosé’s Billboard feats follow her making history as the first Asian female solo artist to debut in the U.S. iTunes Top 10.
Meanwhile, Bruno Mars with “APT.” dethroned himself on both charts, bumping his song with Lady Gaga, “Die With a Smile,” down to the second spot.
In an Instagram post, she thanked her fans and Bruno Mars and dedicated her latest achievements to them, writing, “This is my dream come true.” Inspired by a South Korean drinking game, Rosé released “APT.” on Oct. 18. The song is part of her upcoming first studio album, “Rosie,” set to drop on Dec. 6.
