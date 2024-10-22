Rosé becomes 1st Asian female solo artist to debut in the US’ iTunes Top 10

Rosé is making history with her solo comeback single “APT.” (read as “apateu”) featuring Bruno Mars.

Released on Friday, the track shot up to No. 8 in the U.S. iTunes chart, making Rosé the first Asian female artist to debut a song within its Top 10. Inspired by a South Korean drinking game, “APT.” showcases a more candid, carefree side of the Blackpink member, who signed a global solo deal with Atlantic Records.

“Rosé’s achievement is groundbreaking, making history as the first Asian female artist to debut in the U.S. iTunes top 10. A huge win for diversity in music,” one X user noted . Meanwhile, the song’s music video has amassed 79.7 million views on YouTube.

“APT.” is part of Rosé’s first studio album “Rosie,” which drops on Dec. 6.