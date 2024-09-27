Blackpink’s Rosé inks solo deal with Atlantic Records
Blackpink’s Rosé announced on Friday that she signed a global solo deal with Atlantic Records, marking a major step in her solo career after similar moves by bandmates Jennie and Lisa. The 27-year-old Korean Australian singer wrote in an Instagram post, “I know you’ve all waited sooo so long for this moment, but I hope you’re ready for what’s in store for the next few months! I cannot wait for you all to hear everything!” The signing follows her recent partnership with The Black Label after deciding not to renew her solo contract with YG Entertainment. Known for hits like “Gone” and “On the Ground,” Rosé hinted that her new music reflects her time “in and out of the studio almost every single day.” Atlantic Records is home to stars like Bruno Mars, Charli XCX, Charlie Puth, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Sia. Rosé’s deal comes as Blackpink plans a 2025 comeback and world tour, with fellow members Jennie and Lisa having signed solo deals with Columbia and RCA Records, respectively.
