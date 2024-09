The Black Label’s Meovv garners 10 million views in 2 days with debut MV

Meovv, The Black Label’s first girl group, made its highly anticipated debut on Sept. 6 with single “Meow.”

The song’s music video amassed 10 million views in just two days but drew some critical reactions, including from viewers who expected more . The Black Label was co-founded by prominent YG Entertainment producer Teddy, who is behind some of Blackpink’s hits.