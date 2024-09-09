The Black Label’s Meovv garners 10 million views in 2 days with debut MV
Meovv, The Black Label’s first girl group, made its highly anticipated debut on Sept. 6 with single “Meow.”
The song’s music video amassed 10 million views in just two days but drew some critical reactions, including from viewers who expected more. The Black Label was co-founded by prominent YG Entertainment producer Teddy, who is behind some of Blackpink’s hits.
Meovv is composed of Korean members Narin and Sooin, Korean American members Ella and Gawon and Japanese member Anna. Ahead of their debut, Gawon shared receiving advice from Blackpink’s Rosé, who signed with The Black Label in June for future solo activities. A “Meow” performance video released by NPOP on Sunday has received more positive comments, with one user writing in part, “How come this is much better than the MV?”
