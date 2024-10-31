Ronny Chieng to release new Netflix comedy special ‘Love To Hate It’

Ronny Chieng is releasing his new comedy special on Netflix, “Love To Hate It,” two years after his last one.

In the upcoming special, Chieng speaks about several subjects, including indignities of the IVF process, the pitfalls of being a man on the internet, American politics and the place of the older generation in today’s world.