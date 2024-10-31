Ronny Chieng to release new Netflix comedy special ‘Love To Hate It’
Ronny Chieng is releasing his new comedy special on Netflix, “Love To Hate It,” two years after his last one.
Set for Dec. 17, the special was filmed during the Malaysian-born comedian’s North American world tour of the same name at Hawai’i Theatre in Honolulu in July. Chieng kicked off the first leg of his tour on July 12 in Bakersfield, California, and the second leg on Oct. 10 in New York City. His final stopover will be in Syracuse, New York, on Jan. 25, 2025.
In the upcoming special, Chieng speaks about several subjects, including indignities of the IVF process, the pitfalls of being a man on the internet, American politics and the place of the older generation in today’s world.
“Love To Hate It” will follow Chieng’s two other Netflix specials, “Netflix specials: Asian Comedian Destroys America!” in 2019 and “Speakeasy” in 2022. The special is directed by Cameron Barnett, with Chieng and his wife, Hannah Pham, serving as executive producers alongside Mike Bertolina, Jordan Ellner, Bill Burr, Al Madrigal and Joel Zadak.
Aside from the special, fans can look forward to Chieng’s appearance in the upcoming Hulu original comedy series “Interior Chinatown,” which also stars Jimmy O. Yang.
