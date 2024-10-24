Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng unravel a criminal web in Hulu’s upcoming ‘Interior Chinatown’

Jimmy O. Yang and Ronny Chieng star in Hulu’s upcoming original series, “Interior Chinatown,” a comedy, crime fiction drama by creator and showrunner Charles Yu and executive producer Taika Waititi.

Based on Yu’s award-winning book of the same name, the show follows Willis Wu, a background player trapped in a police procedural called “Black & White,” as he dreams of leading his own story. When Willis unwittingly witnesses a crime, he embarks on a wild adventure, unraveling a criminal web while uncovering his family’s hidden past and discovering what it really means to be in the spotlight.

“I read his book… in one sitting. It just really spoke to me. My own story’s journey and also the AAPI, like, Asian American journey in this country, and there’s some great metaphors in it, but at the end of the day, I think it’s an entertaining show. It’s an underdog story that everybody can relate to,” Yang told On The Red Carpet .