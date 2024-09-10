Asians targeted by robbers in sidewalks, parking lots in Washington

Police in Redmond, Washington state, warned the public on Friday to remain vigilant about a crime group targeting the East Indian community in Redmond and other nearby cities.

The suspects, believed to be part of a Romanian crime group, allegedly use distraction tactics such as asking for directions while in vehicles to rob victims of their jewelry by swapping them with fake items or taking them by force. The suspects allegedly drive rental SUVs and target pedestrians along sidewalks or in parking lots. Police recorded five recent incidents involving female suspects wearing long dresses, with the victims sustaining minor injuries.