Puppy filmed being abused on Buddhist pilgrimage site in China gets adopted
A puppy abused by a man on a Buddhist pilgrimage site in China has been adopted after a video of the incident ignited outrage on local social media earlier this month.
- What happened: The abuse occurred at Dailuo Peak in Mount Wutai in Shanxi province. In the video, the puppy can be seen imitating visitors by climbing parts of the 1,080-step stairs and bowing down to pray on each step. Then, a man believed to be the puppy’s owner shows up and begins shoving and kicking the dog in an apparent attempt to make it go home, resulting in the pooch falling down the stairs. Douyin users criticized the man in the video, with one writing, “You may not like them, but please do not harm them!” Another commented, “Without a kind heart, what’s the use of prayer?”
- To the rescue: A hospital owner from China’s Tianjin municipality with the surname Cui, who saw the video, reportedly drove 400 kilometers (248 miles) overnight to the site on Nov. 12 to rescue the puppy after paying the purported owner 300 yuan ($42). Another woman, a Douyin user named Yueyue, contacted Cui soon after, expressing she wanted to adopt the puppy. The latter traveled from Shenyang, in Liaoning province, to Tianjin to pick up the puppy, whom she named “Luoyi” — “luo” being the temple’s name and “yi” meaning “converting to Buddhism” — on Nov. 15.
