Chinese Gen Zer works 4 jobs to achieve financial freedom
A 23-year-old Chinese influencer recently revealed that she works four jobs — including a full-time 12-hour shift — on most days to save money.
The hardworking Gen Zer, who shares her story on her Douyin channel, wakes up at 4 a.m. and prepares for her 5:30 a.m. shift as kitchen staff at a restaurant. During her breaks, she visits a client’s home near her workplace to feed a cat and clean its litterbox. After her restaurant shift ends at 5:30 p.m., she heads to her second part-time job at a dessert shop. At 11 p.m., she returns home and edits videos for her social media account until midnight.
Thanks to her side hustles, she earns a combined monthly income of 10,000 yuan ($1,380). She hopes that by doing this, she can achieve financial freedom at an earlier age. While some Douyin users criticized her grueling work lifestyle, the woman clarified that her schedule is not always too intense. “This is temporary. If one day I don’t feel well or don’t want to work, I’ll stop. It’s not as extreme as people think, she said.
