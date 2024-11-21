Chinese Gen Zer works 4 jobs to achieve financial freedom

A 23-year-old Chinese influencer recently revealed that she works four jobs — including a full-time 12-hour shift — on most days to save money.

The hardworking Gen Zer, who shares her story on her Douyin channel , wakes up at 4 a.m. and prepares for her 5:30 a.m. shift as kitchen staff at a restaurant. During her breaks, she visits a client’s home near her workplace to feed a cat and clean its litterbox. After her restaurant shift ends at 5:30 p.m., she heads to her second part-time job at a dessert shop. At 11 p.m., she returns home and edits videos for her social media account until midnight.