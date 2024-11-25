Chinese man cycles for 100 days to win back his estranged wife

A Chinese man cycled nearly 4,400 kilometers (2,734 miles) over 100 days to meet his estranged wife for reconciliation.

The man, identified by his surname Zhou, began his journey on July 28 from Nanjing in Jiangsu province to Lhasa in the Tibet Autonomous Region. Zhou, who is in his 40s, married his estranged wife Li in 2007. Although the couple divorced in 2013, they later got back together and welcomed a son and daughter. Unfortunately, Zhou and Li went through another divorce due to personal conflicts and have been separated since 2022.

Zhou got the idea to cycle to his ex-wife after she jokingly told him that she was planning to drive to Lhasa and would only reconsider reconciling if he rides a bike to meet her there. Li told Chinese media she “did not expect him to actually do it.”