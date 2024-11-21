Watch: 3-year-old in diapers pulls off jaw-dropping breakdance moves

A 3-year-old boy in China wowed social media users with his amazing breakdance skill at an official dance competition.

video of his performance at the Second National Street Dance Championship in Changsha, Hunan province, was shared on Douyin by Chairman Yang (Snake Man), a winner of China’s premiere Keep On Dancing Street Dance World Cup Championship, on Nov. 9.

The toddler is seen doing some footwork before flopping his body and wiggling around like he was having tantrums. However, he then gets serious and proceeds to perform advanced dance moves, including a windmill and a head spin.

Speaking to Chinese media , the boy’s father revealed that his son, named Beng Beng, learned how to breakdance by mimicking him while he was exercising with a handstand at home. The doting father added that he did not expect his young son to be better than him.

Douyin users praised the child’s exceptional talent. “I used to feel like a loser when I was watching Douyin! Now I feel like my son is also a loser,” one wrote. Another commented, “What brand of milk powder do you drink? I want to buy some for myself.”