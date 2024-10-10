Watch: Cars covered in poop after pipe explosion in Chinese city

A sewage pipe exploded in the middle of a busy street in Nanning, Guangxi region, in China last month, covering cars in waste material.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Xiuxiang Avenue and Luban Road on Sept. 24. CCTV footage posted on X shows the explosion blasting a mist of excrement into the sky from a construction site, while dashcam footage shows one car’s windshield taking the falling sewage.

“I’m drenched in poo, my car is splattered yellow. It’s ruined,” one driver reportedly complained

Another video highlights the aftermath of the incident, with streets covered in a sea of waste as pedestrians try to navigate through the stench from the sidewalk.