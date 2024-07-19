NextSharkNextShark.com

Chinese woman demands justice after secret surgery video goes viral

via Douyin
Michelle De Pacina
Michelle De Pacina
A woman in China discovered she was secretly filmed during a breast enlargement surgery when she saw herself in a widely circulated video on Douyin.
The video, which garnered thousands of likes and shares, shows Gao heavily bandaged and under anesthesia after she underwent the procedure in January at a Henan province hospital. She demanded the hospital to identify the person who filmed her, remove the video and compensate her, but they initially refused, claiming the recording was posted externally. After public outcry, the hospital stated the filmer had left and their contact information was deleted. Gao plans to sue, arguing the hospital is accountable for patient privacy violations.
