Paralyzed Chinese boy makes moving pre-surgery request to his mother
A Chinese woman was moved to tears after her paralyzed stepson comforted her before his surgery, telling her not to be sad. The woman, surnamed Wang, shared the emotional video of the boy, Hanhan, on Douyin, where she documents their life, on July 15.
- Heart-wrenching request: “My mother, if I do not make it off the operating table, you shouldn’t be sad. You must have a child to look after you,” Hanhan told his stepmother right before his six-hour hip surgery at a hospital in Shanghai in mid-July, to which she replied, “That will not happen. You will definitely come out safely. I am waiting for you at the door.” Wang noted that she burst into tears after what Hanhan told her, saying, “Even in this circumstance, the person he is most worried about is me. This touched me very much. I feel the great effort I have spent on him is worthwhile.” In a follow-up video, Wang shared that Hanhan’s operation went smoothly.
- About the boy: Hanhan became paralyzed from the waist down due to a botched medical test that damaged his nerves when he was only a few months old. Wang married into Hanhan’s family after his mother abandoned him when he was 3 years old. In 2023, Hanhan went viral for a heartwarming video Wang shared of her picking him up from school.
