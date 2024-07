11-year-old Chinese boy taught himself programming, physics and chemistry to build a rocket

Yan Hongsen, an 11-year-old Chinese boy from Shaoxing, Zhejiang, has taught himself computer programming, physics and chemistry since kindergarten, eventually leading him to be able to build and launch his own rocket. According to his father, who works in the tourism industry, Yan’s passion for rockets and astronomy began at age 4 after he witnessed the Long March-2 liftoff and his interest in building rockets began when he was 8.