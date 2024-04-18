Police arrest suspected leader of burglary ring targeting Asians in Philadelphia

Gray and at least one accomplice allegedly used surveillance and tracking devices to spy on an Asian American family before breaking into their home on Village Greene Boulevard on Sept. 30.

Surveillance footage from the burglary scene showed a white Sprinter van, later traced to Gray, with suspects forcibly entering the home. Further investigation, including cell phone records and forensic analysis, linked Gray to the crime.

During his arrest, Gray was found in possession of a covert GPS tracker designed to be discreetly attached to the underside of a vehicle, according to police reports.

Gray had a prior history of crimes targeting Asian Americans. He was previously charged in 2014 for similar crimes, resulting in a 3.5-year prison sentence.