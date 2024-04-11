$20,000 stolen from Buddhist temple in Maryland
A safe containing about $20,000 in donations was stolen from a Buddhist temple in Maryland by three thieves, who are also suspected of being connected to another house of worship robbery.
Key points:
- The Wat Thai Washington, D.C., a Buddhist temple on Layhill Road in Silver Spring, captured security footage of the thieves entering the temple and walking out with the safe and other valuables.
- A similar robbery occurred last month at the Noor Center Mosque. The Montgomery County Police believe the thieves are part of an international organized crime ring.
The details:
- The recent burglary took place at around 11 a.m. on Sunday while dozens of the temple’s members were attending a nearby funeral luncheon. Security footage captured two thieves rummaging through the temple for about 10 minutes before exiting the building with the money while one suspect distracted a temple member.
- According to resident monk Ruangrit Thaithae, he was planning to bring the money to the bank to deposit the next day. He expressed hope that karma would catch the thieves and that they would do good in the future. “In Buddhism, we believe in karma. Karma will catch them soon,” he said.
- The Buddhist temple is currently preparing for a large Songkran or Thai New Year celebration this weekend. Due to the recent loss, they are welcoming donations at the center at 13440 Layhill Road in Silver Spring.
- Meanwhile, the Noor Center Mosque in Germantown also experienced a similar crime on March 24. Police are currently investigating and believe the two incidents are connected.
Ongoing investigation:
- Montgomery County Police issued the following statement: “Detectives do believe these cases are connected and the suspects are believed to be part of a transnational Romanian organization. No suspects are in custody at this time. This is an active and ongoing investigation.”
- According to detectives, the recent thefts are linked to and perpetrated by members of a transnational group called the Romanian Organized Crime Group, who travel around the U.S. to commit property crimes. There have been no injuries reported in Montgomery County, and the group seem to avoid conflict.
- No suspects are currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Lieutenant Andrew Suh of the Montgomery County Police said the organized crime ring primarily targets cash and jewelry and emphasized that their crimes are not motivated by hate.
