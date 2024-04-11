$20,000 stolen from Buddhist temple in Maryland

on Sunday while dozens of the temple’s members were attending a nearby funeral luncheon. Security footage captured two thieves rummaging through the temple for about 10 minutes before exiting the building with the money while one suspect distracted a temple member.

According to resident monk Ruangrit Thaithae, he was planning to bring the money to the bank to deposit the next day. He

expressed hope

that karma would catch the thieves and that they would do good in the future. “In Buddhism, we believe in karma. Karma will catch them soon,” he said.