Pharrell Williams credited as composer for NewJeans’ Japanese debut single

NewsJeans has teamed up with Pharrell Williams for “Supernatural,” the K-pop group’s Japanese debut single from their upcoming album of the same title.

Key points:

NewsJeans label ADOR confirmed on Monday that the American pop star is credited as a lyricist and composer of the K-pop group’s track “Supernatural.”

In a statement, ADOR explained that Williams “revisited his iconic ad-libs and bridge from the 2009 collaboration ‘Back of My Mind’ with Japanese singer Manami, which producer 250 has reinterpreted in a New Jack Swing style.”

The details:

The latest collaboration follows a partnership between the group and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, who provided the artwork for NewJeans’ “Right Now” music video. The track drew attention after it was briefly used as a song for a Lotte ZERO ad on May 9.

In addition to music collaborations, Williams, a multiple Grammy award-winning musician, has also ventured into the fashion world, collaborating with major brands like Louis Vuitton.

NewJeans is set to make their Japanese debut on June 21 with the “Supernatural” album, which contains four tracks, including the two mentioned titles and their instrumental versions.

The physical albums will reportedly come in versions of a drawstring bag, a cross bag and a WeVerse version without a bag. The versions will feature a combination design of Murakami’s iconic “Murakami Flower” as well as the group’s “Blinky Bong” lightstick.

What’s next:

Fans can look forward to the group’s comeback in Korea on May 24.

After the release of “Supernatural,” the group is scheduled to host a meet-and-greet at the Tokyo Dome titled “Bunnie Camp 2024.” NewJeans will reportedly perform their two tracks at the event, for which tickets are already sold out.