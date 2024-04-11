NewJeans asks US court to reveal identity of YouTuber so they can sue them

On March 27, the group asked a federal court in California to compel Google to reveal the identity of the YouTube account owner.

The channel in question has nearly 14,000 subscribers, with videos racking over 13 million views.

NewJeans’ lawyer Eugene Kim claimed in a filing that the account’s behavior falls under defamation laws in South Korea, where the offense can be criminal.

The filing noted that the account also engaged in “name-calling or other mocking behavior” targeting NewJeans. It further claimed that the uploaded videos “continue to inflict significant reputational damage.”