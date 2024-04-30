NewJeans drops hit music video amid public Hybe-Ador feud
K-pop girl group NewJeans has pushed through with a successful music video release, despite the ongoing public feud between label Hybe and its subsidiary Ador.
Key points:
About the feud:
- Hybe, known for managing K-pop superstars BTS, filed a police report alleging a breach of trust by Ador CEO Min Hee-jin on April 28. It claimed Ador sought outside investment to split from the parent company.
- Min accused Hybe of plagiarism and claimed her protests against similarities between NewJeans and another group, ILLIT, sparked retaliation from Hybe.
The details:
- “Bubble Gum” is part of the upcoming album “How Sweet,” which is still slated for release on May 24. The single and video release was planned well before the conflict between the two labels erupted.
- “From its beginning to end, the clip captures the natural sides of the members, who blow bubble gum and play pranks on each other,” Ador said in a statement. “It is a song that’s easy to listen to.”
- The music video surpassed 5 million views withing 13 hours of its release and exceeded 10 million views a day later.
- Fans have been rallying behind NewJeans, with thousands of YouTube commenters sharing positive feedback on the “Bubble Gum” video.
About NewJeans:
- NewJeans is a five-member group (Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein) that stormed onto the K-pop scene in 2022 under Min’s direction. The group is known for hits like “Attention,” “Hype Boy,” “Ditto” and “OMG.”
What’s next:
- Hybe, which has denied Min’s accusations, has vowed to take legal action.
