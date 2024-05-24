PewDiePie calls out ‘obnoxious’ YouTubers for ‘ruining Japan’

YouTuber PewDiePie has called out other content creators for “ruining Japan” in a video posted on Thursday.

Key points:

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg — and has 111 million subscribers on the platform — described other YouTubers as being “obnoxious” in his video.

While the Swedish content creator did not mention names, clips from Somali American creator JohnnySomali and Cypriot creator Fifi “Fidias” Panayiotou were played in his video.

PewDiePie relocated to Japan with his wife Marzia in May 2022 and welcomed their son Björn on July 11, 2023.

The details: