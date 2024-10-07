NextSharkNextShark.com

‘Outside’: Watch the trailer for the Philippines’ first Netflix zombie film

via Netflix Philippines
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
Netflix has released the trailer for “Outside,” its first-ever zombie film produced in the Philippines.
Released on Sept. 19, the trailer shows a man named Francis (Sid Lucero) taking his wife Iris (Beauty Gonzales) and sons Josh (Marco Masa) and Lucas (Aiden Tyler Patdu) to the countryside to seek shelter amid a zombie apocalypse.
The project was unveiled in June during Netflix’s Asia-Pacific Southeast Asia Showcase. Describing it as a “terrifying psychological thriller,” writer and director Carlo Ledesma said the film at its core is about a family’s survival.
“Outside” will be available to stream on Netflix starting Oct. 17.

