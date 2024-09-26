Awkwafina joins star-studded cast for ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7
Award-winning actress Awkwafina joins a star-studded cast for the highly anticipated seventh season of “Black Mirror,” Netflix’s acclaimed sci-fi anthology series.
Revealed during Netflix’s Geeked Week last week, the diverse ensemble also includes Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae and Peter Capaldi. Fans can also look forward to the return of Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Jimmy Simpson, Milanka Brooks and Osy Ikhile in a follow-up to the popular Season 4 episode “USS Callister.” Set to release in 2025, the new season will continue the show’s tradition of exploring thought-provoking and often unsettling technological advancements.
