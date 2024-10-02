Charles Melton: ‘Beef’ Season 2 scripts ‘best I’ve ever read’
Charles Melton confirmed his casting in “Beef” Season 2 during a recent interview with V Man magazine.
While chatting with fellow actor Greta Lee, the 33-year-old star shared his excitement for the upcoming season, calling the scripts “some of the best stuff I’ve ever read.”
Although Netflix hasn’t officially greenlit a new season for the show, production is rumored to begin soon, with Melton and “Priscilla” star Cailee Spaeny leading the cast as one of two warring couples. The Emmy-winning dark comedy’s first season starred Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, who Melton shared he bumped into on a recent train ride. “Beef” creator Lee Sung Jin previously hinted at an anthology format for future seasons, leaving the door open for a variety of potential storylines.
