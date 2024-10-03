‘Squid Game’: Gong Yoo returns as the mysterious salesman in Season 2 teaser
South Korean actor Gong Yoo is back to entice viewers in the chilling teaser for “Squid Game” Season 2 released Tuesday.
The new footage shows him preparing for his day before heading to the subway, the very place where the deadly games began. With a chilling smile, he offers a potential player a dalgona card and asks, “Would you like to play a game with me?” Returning and new players alike will compete for the 45.6 billion Korean won prize in the show’s second season, but with main protagonist Gi-hun back to uncover the truth, the stakes are higher than ever.
The highly anticipated second season is set to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 26.
