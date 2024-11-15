Shohei Ohtani’s $4 million 50/50 ball now a Taipei tourist attraction
Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50/50 home run ball is now a public attraction in Taipei.
The ball, which marked Ohtani‘s achievement as the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season, recently sold for a record-breaking $4.4 million at auction to Taiwanese investment firm UC Capital.
The prized piece of baseball history went on public display Wednesday at Taipei 101, where it will remain until March 2, 2025. The exhibit features the ball encased in glass under tight security, commemorating Ohtani’s remarkable season that culminated in a World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers and a likely MVP award.
