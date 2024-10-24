Shohei Ohtani’s 50-50 ball sells for $4.39 million amid ownership dispute
The baseball that cemented Shohei Ohtani’s status as the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season has sold at auction for $4.39 million, the highest price ever paid for any ball in any sport. Despite its sale, the memorabilia remains embroiled in an ongoing legal battle over who truly owns it.
- About the sale: Ohtani’s 50th home run during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Sept. 19th game against the Miami Marlins propelled him into baseball history — and the ball marking that achievement has now set a record of its own. New Jersey-based auction house Goldin facilitated the sale, which began with a $500,000 bid and saw 40 bids from around the world. Goldin founder and CEO Ken Goldin highlighted the global appeal of the collectible, stating, “Shohei Ohtani made history with this baseball, and now, with the highest sale price for any ball ever sold, this legendary piece of sports memorabilia has made history again.” The identity of the winning bidder has not been disclosed.
- Who gets the money: The proceeds from the auction are being held in court custody as the rightful owner of the ball is yet to be determined due to two ongoing lawsuits. Max Matus, an 18-year-old fan, claims he initially caught the ball at the game before it was wrestled away by Christian Zacek, who was incorrectly identified as Chris Belanski in the original complaint. Matus filed a suit to halt the sale, arguing he would suffer “irreparable harm” without ownership rights. A separate claim was made by Joseph Davidov, who also asserts he caught the ball first. An agreement between the involved parties allowed the auction to proceed while the court determines ownership, with the final verdict expected from a jury.
Share this Article
Share this Article