Shohei Ohtani’s 50-50 ball sells for $4.39 million amid ownership dispute

The baseball that cemented Shohei Ohtani’s status as the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season has sold at auction for $4.39 million, the highest price ever paid for any ball in any sport. Despite its sale, the memorabilia remains embroiled in an ongoing legal battle over who truly owns it.