Nvidia employees get richer with stock boost named after CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia has become a leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, seeing its stock price soar by more than 200% over the past 12 months.

The grant vests in equal installments over four years, with the first portion vesting on Sept. 18.

The number of shares granted is linked to Nvidia’s March 2023 share price (around $898). Under the one-time grant, employees with stock options worth $200,000 will get an additional $50,000 in restricted stock units.