How Jensen Huang went from washing dishes at Denny’s to founding a tech company now worth $2 trillion

via CNET, Stanford Graduate School of Business
Michelle De Pacina
By Michelle De Pacina
15 hours ago
Jensen Huang, the president and CEO of Nvidia, recently shared his humble beginnings as a dishwater before co-founding a tech company now valued at $2 trillion.
Key points:
  • Huang, 61, started his career at a Denny’s restaurant in Portland, Oregon, as a dishwasher. 
  • Nvidia, now valued at $2 trillion, is known for designing and manufacturing advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), which are essential components in gaming, visualization, data centers and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.
The details:
  • Born in Taiwan, Huang moved to the U.S. at the age of 9. At 15, he started working for Denny’s as a dishwasher before being promoted to a busboy. “I did that very well,” he said in a recent interview with the Stanford Graduate School of Business. “I never left the station empty-handed. I never came back empty-handed. I was very efficient.”
  • Huang went on to earn an electrical engineering degree from Oregon State University and a master’s degree from Stanford University. In 1993, he found himself back at a Denny’s in Silicon Valley for a meeting with friends Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, where the idea for Nvidia originated.
  • The trio of co-founders aimed to create a chip enabling realistic 3D graphics for personal computers. “The PC revolution was just getting going. We thought, why don’t we build a company that solves problems that a normal computer that is powered by general purpose computing can’t. That became the company’s mission,” recalled Huang, who was working as an engineer for Santa Clara-based company LSI Logic at the time.
  • Nvidia’s technology would go on to revolutionize various industries, including computational drug design, weather simulation, materials design, robotics, self-driving cars and AI. Today, there is a booth honoring Huang at a Denny’s restaurant in East San Jose.
Maintaining humility:
  • Nvidia saw a surge in stock value in mid-February: a 46% increase propelled it past Amazon, adding approximately $560 billion to its market capitalization. This made Nvidia the third-most-valuable company in the U.S., surpassing Alphabet
  • Huang is now worth $82 billion. Despite his success, he maintains humility, reflecting on his past and advocating for a flat company structure.
  • He emphasizes the importance of hands-on leadership, saying “No task is beneath me. I used to be a dishwasher. I used to clean toilets. I cleaned a lot of toilets. I’ve cleaned more toilets than all of you combined. And some of them you just can’t unsee.”
 
