Donald Trump says Nikki Haley will be on his team ‘in some form’

Former President Donald Trump has hinted at bringing Nikki Haley onto his team, praising her as a “very capable person” despite their contentious primary battle.

“As a voter, I put my priorities on a president who’s going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account, who would secure the border, no more excuses. A president who would support capitalism and freedom, a president who understands we need less debt, not more debt. Trump has not been perfect on these policies, I have made that clear many, many times, but Biden has been a catastrophe, so I will be voting for Trump. Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech, Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they’re just going to be with him, and I genuinely hope he does that.”