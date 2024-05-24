Donald Trump says Nikki Haley will be on his team ‘in some form’
- Haley, who has continued to attract significant support even after suspending her campaign, recently said she would vote for Trump in November.
- The Biden campaign is actively reaching out to Haley’s supporters, recognizing their importance in the upcoming election.
- Trump has not yet decided on a running mate but might reveal his choice at the Republican National Convention in July.
- Haley, Trump’s former United Nations ambassador and last remaining rival in the GOP nomination, announced her vote at her inaugural event as the Walter P. Stern Chair at the Hudson Institute on Wednesday. Still, she urged her former boss to reach out to her supporters, suggesting that her individual vote is not a full endorsement.
“As a voter, I put my priorities on a president who’s going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account, who would secure the border, no more excuses. A president who would support capitalism and freedom, a president who understands we need less debt, not more debt. Trump has not been perfect on these policies, I have made that clear many, many times, but Biden has been a catastrophe, so I will be voting for Trump. Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech, Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they’re just going to be with him, and I genuinely hope he does that.”
- Trump indicated a possible collaboration with Haley after his rally in the Bronx, New York City, on Thursday. Asked to comment on Haley remarks, he told Long Island’s News 12:
“I appreciated what she said. You know, we had a nasty campaign. It was pretty nasty. But she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form. Absolutely.”
- Trump and Haley exchanged harsh words during their primary battle. Trump nicknamed Haley “birdbrain” and made personal remarks about her family, while Haley labeled Trump “unhinged.”
- Haley exited the race in March but maintained significant voter support in subsequent primaries, drawing sizable shares in states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Her influence extends to her role at Hudson, a conservative think tank, where she reportedly has ties with wealthy donors.
- Following Haley’s announcement, the Biden campaign held a virtual meeting with her supporters, addressing their concerns and attempting to sway them away from Trump. “While Donald Trump continues to attack moderate Republican and independent voters, the Biden campaign is investing to talk to these voters and working to earn their support,” the campaign said of its collaboration with Haley Voters Working Group, an anti-Trump group, as per CBS News.
- Trump has yet to decide on a running mate, mentioning several potential candidates such as Ben Carson, Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. J.D. Vance and Rep. Elise Stefanik. He hinted that he might reveal his choice at the Republican National Convention in July.