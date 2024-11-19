Moo Deng gets her own catchy theme song in four languages

Moo Deng, the viral four-month-old pygmy hippo from Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, now has her very own song.

The 50-second track, titled “Moodeng Moodeng,” was produced and written by Thai composer Mueanphet Ammara and released by GMM Music in four different languages:

The music videos showcase

clips

of

Moo Deng

’s playful nature as she interacts with her keeper and spends time with her mother, Jona. The catchy tune features

repeated lyrics

describing Moo Deng’s bounciness and energy, such as “Moo Deng Moo Deng, boing boing boing/Mommy mommy, play with me.”

Since its release on Nov. 13, the Thai version of the song has garnered over 285,000 views on YouTube, delighting fans who have dubbed it the “song of the year.”