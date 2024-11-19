Moo Deng gets her own catchy theme song in four languages
Moo Deng, the viral four-month-old pygmy hippo from Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, now has her very own song.
The 50-second track, titled “Moodeng Moodeng,” was produced and written by Thai composer Mueanphet Ammara and released by GMM Music in four different languages: Thai, English, Chinese and Japanese.
The music videos showcase clips of Moo Deng’s playful nature as she interacts with her keeper and spends time with her mother, Jona. The catchy tune features repeated lyrics describing Moo Deng’s bounciness and energy, such as “Moo Deng Moo Deng, boing boing boing/Mommy mommy, play with me.” Since its release on Nov. 13, the Thai version of the song has garnered over 285,000 views on YouTube, delighting fans who have dubbed it the “song of the year.”
Many have fallen in love with Moo Deng, whose name means “bouncy pork” in Thai, turning her into a viral sensation since her introduction on Instagram on Sept. 6.
