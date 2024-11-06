Moo Deng predicts the next US president
Thailand’s famous baby pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, has predicted a win for former U.S. President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.
The animal, whose name means “bouncy pork” in Thai, has captivated fans on social media, where her fame has inspired a wave of memes and merchandise.
On Nov. 4, the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand, posted a video on X showing the three-month-old hippo selecting a fruit bowl labeled with Trump’s name, rejecting a competing bowl marked for Vice President Kamala Harris. Moo Deng’s choice was quickly shared widely as a playful prediction amid a tightly contested race.
