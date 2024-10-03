Japanese American model Jenny Shimizu recalls relationship with Madonna
Japanese American model and actress Jenny Shimizu said she felt like a “high-class hooker” while dating Madonna. The 57-year-old model recounted her sexual relationship with the 66-year-old “Queen of Pop” in the finale of Hulu’s six-episode documentary series “In Vogue: The ‘90s.”
- What she’s saying: An openly gay model who rose to fame in the ‘90s, Shimizu, who is now married to businessperson Michelle Harper, claimed in the episode that Madonna would sometimes call her to hook up. “You’re not gonna say no to Madonna in the ‘90s,” she said. Shimizu went on to share that while she was working for Prada in Milan, she would get a call from the pop icon, who would ask her to fly to her hotel in Paris. She recalled, “I’d go over to her hotel, to the Ritz, at like 4 in the morning, have sex and then fly back to Milan.” She added that it was “great feeling like a high-class hooker — because really, it was.” In her 2023 memoir, Shimizu explained that her relationship with Madonna wasn’t “about an emotional bond” but rather “taking each other to the heights of sexual ecstasy.” Her fling with the “Material Girl” singer reportedly overlapped with her relationship with Angelina Jolie, whom she met on the set of the 1996 film “Foxfire.”
- About Shimizu: A former car mechanic, Shimizu modeled for Calvin Klein and Banana Republic and was reportedly the first Asian model to walk for Prada in 1993. She also starred in Calvin Klein’s CK One ad, which was touted as one of the first openly marketed unisex perfumes. Outside modeling, Shimizu was credited in a few acting roles, including “Foxfire” (1996), “Itty Bitty Titty Committee” (2007) and five episodes of the 2007 series “Dante’s Cove.” She also served as a judge on the second season of Bravo TV’s “Make Me a Supermodel” in 2009.
