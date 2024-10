Meet the 80-year-old Miss Universe Korea contestant

South Korean model Choi Soon-hwa, 80, is making headlines for being the oldest person ever to compete in a Miss Universe pageant. After the Miss Universe Organization lifted the upper limit of its age restriction this year — originally only allowing contestants aged 18 to 28 — Miss Universe Korea followed suit, allowing Choi to compete as one of 32 finalists for the crown on Monday and ultimately represent South Korea at Miss Universe in Mexico on Nov. 16.