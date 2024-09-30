Meet the 80-year-old Miss Universe Korea contestant
South Korean model Choi Soon-hwa, 80, is making headlines for being the oldest person ever to compete in a Miss Universe pageant. After the Miss Universe Organization lifted the upper limit of its age restriction this year — originally only allowing contestants aged 18 to 28 — Miss Universe Korea followed suit, allowing Choi to compete as one of 32 finalists for the crown on Monday and ultimately represent South Korea at Miss Universe in Mexico on Nov. 16.
- Why she competed: Choi aimed to challenge stereotypes about aging through her Miss Universe appearance. “I want to stun the world, like, ‘How is an 80-year-old lady so healthy? How did she maintain that body? What’s your diet?’ So, I want to show that we can live healthily even when we get old,” she told CNN ahead of Monday’s pageant. On Instagram, Miss Universe Korea recognized Choi as the “Oldest Miss Universe National Contestant.”
- Before the pageant: Born in Masan, a city in South Gyeongsang province under Japanese rule in 1943, Choi worked as a nurse and a Christian pastor before retiring at 68. However, she returned to the workforce years later to settle some debts. Speaking to the Washington Times, she recalled her modeling journey beginning in 2014 when another pastor she was caring for asked, “Why don’t you become a model?” The opportunity came by chance after she saw a TV ad looking for senior models. Describing herself as a “trendsetter for senior models,” Choi appeared in magazines for high-end products targeting South Korean retirees. Still clueless about her patient’s question, Choi pondered, “I wonder to this day how she saw a model in me. I feel there must have been something invisible, something divine.”
