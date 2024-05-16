Miss Hawaii takes over Miss USA crown amid organizational turmoil

The first runner-up at the 2023 Miss USA pageant, Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii, has taken over the crown after the previous titleholder, Noelia Voigt, relinquished her title amid accusations of a toxic work environment in the Miss USA Organization.

“While this decision was not made lightly, I firmly believe that this opportunity was meant for me and I am ready to make a positive impact with this organization that I hold dear to my heart. I am dedicated to taking action and making a difference with my background as a certified mental health first aid responder and training in anti-bullying suicide prevention. I understand the importance of prioritizing your well-being and advocating for those in need. I believe that the true change starts from within and I am determined to lead by example and empower the class of 2024 and beyond.”