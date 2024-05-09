Miss Teen USA steps down after Miss USA’s exit, cites ‘alignment’ issues
- Voigt, 24, and Srivastava, 17, cited mental health and a misalignment with the Miss USA Organization‘s direction, respectively, in their resignations.
- Their departures came after accusations of a toxic work environment from a former Miss USA employee.
- In response, several state titleholders are now demanding more transparency from the organization.
- On May 3, Miss USA social media director Claudia Michelle resigned from the organization over alleged “workplace toxicity” and bullying. She specifically mentioned restricted advocacies, financial exploitation and mental health concerns surrounding the titleholders.
- The Miss USA Organization denied such claims, stating their commitment to a safe work environment.
- Voigt abruptly stepped down on May 6, mentioning mental health and prioritizing herself. Srivastava, the first Miss Teen USA of Mexican and Indian descent, followed just two days later, noting that her values “no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.”
“After months of grappling with this decision, I have made the choice to resign from the title of Miss Teen USA 2023. I look forward to the rest of the year as I finish 11th grade as part of the National Honor Society and start the college application process, knowing that my academic career has been defined by my hard work, and my hard work alone.”
- Srivastava expressed gratitude for the experience and highlighted her advocacy work in education and acceptance through her children’s book. Voigt was among the first to publicly support Srivastava’s decision.
- The Miss USA Organization responded to both exits with well wishes, adding that it will name successors “soon.”
- In a joint statement, state titleholders demanded transparency and support for future contestants:
“We are asking the Miss USA Organization to release Noelia from the confidentiality NDA clause of her contract, in perpetuity, so that she is free to speak on her experiences and time as Miss USA. We request a response within 24 hours. Our goal is to give Noelia her voice back. We are asking for full transparency for contestants in the class of 2024 and beyond.”
- The Miss Universe Organization, which oversees Miss USA, recently faced controversy surrounding the 2022 Miss USA pageant with allegations of a rigged competition. The investigation concluded in August 2023 and found no evidence of rigging.