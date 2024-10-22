Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ finally gets a release date
The much-awaited “Star Trek: Section 31” has received a release date on Paramount Plus.
Appearing at a “Star Trek” panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, Michelle Yeoh is set to reprise her role as Terran Emperor Philippa Georgiou in the direct-to-streaming movie, which began filming in January and will premiere on Jan. 24, 2025. Commenting on her character’s return, Yeoh spoke through a livestream video at the panel, stating it is impossible to “let go of” a role like Georgiou, whom she described as “complex, fun and out-of-this-world.”
First announced in 2019 as a CBS All Access series before being turned into a movie, “Star Trek: Section 31” sees Georgiou joining the black-ops division of Starfleet, Section 31, tasked with defending the United Federation of Planets. Yeoh is joined by Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl and Robert Kazinsky, among others.
Paramount Plus released a teaser trailer for the film in late July.

