Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ finally gets a release date

The much-awaited “Star Trek: Section 31” has received a release date on Paramount Plus.

Appearing at a “Star Trek” panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday , Michelle Yeoh is set to reprise her role as Terran Emperor Philippa Georgiou in the direct-to-streaming movie, which began filming in January and will premiere on Jan. 24, 2025. Commenting on her character’s return, Yeoh spoke through a livestream video at the panel, stating it is impossible to “let go of” a role like Georgiou, whom she described as “complex, fun and out-of-this-world.”