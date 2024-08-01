NextSharkNextShark.com

Michelle Yeoh champions displaced athletes at Paris Olympics

Michelle Yeoh champions displaced athletes at Paris OlympicsMichelle Yeoh champions displaced athletes at Paris Olympics
via Olympics
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh is representing displaced athletes as part of the Refugee Olympic Team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In an Instagram video, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member introduced the team and encouraged global support. “They have fought harder and traveled further to get to Paris…Please support them with all your hearts,” she said. Over at Today, she said the Olympics is “hope for them” and “giving them a chance to have their dreams come true.” The Refugee Olympic Team, which represents 120 million displaced people, is composed of 37 athletes competing in 12 sports, participating under the acronym EOR (Équipe Olympique des Réfugiés).
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|