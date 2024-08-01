Michelle Yeoh champions displaced athletes at Paris Olympics
Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh is representing displaced athletes as part of the Refugee Olympic Team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In an Instagram video, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member introduced the team and encouraged global support. “They have fought harder and traveled further to get to Paris…Please support them with all your hearts,” she said. Over at Today, she said the Olympics is “hope for them” and “giving them a chance to have their dreams come true.” The Refugee Olympic Team, which represents 120 million displaced people, is composed of 37 athletes competing in 12 sports, participating under the acronym EOR (Équipe Olympique des Réfugiés).
