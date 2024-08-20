Michelle Yeoh won’t be in James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ anytime soon
James Cameron revealed that it may take a few more years before fans see Michelle Yeoh in the “Avatar” franchise.
The confirmation follows a misunderstanding in late producer Jon Landau’s Instagram post in 2021, when Yeoh visited the “Avatar: Fire and Ash” set and sparked theories that she will appear in the third installment. Cameron told Entertainment Weekly that the Oscar-winning actor will not appear in 2025’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and will instead make her franchise debut in “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5.” The director said, “We love Michelle. She was always a movie star, but she’s blown up into a huge, huge phenomenon. I look forward to working there.” Disney announced in 2019 that Yeoh will be playing scientist Dr. Karina Mogue in the sequels.
