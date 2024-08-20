NextSharkNextShark.com

Michelle Yeoh won’t be in James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ anytime soon

Michelle Yeoh won’t be in James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ anytime soonMichelle Yeoh won’t be in James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ anytime soon
via Oscars, Avatar
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
James Cameron revealed that it may take a few more years before fans see Michelle Yeoh in the “Avatar” franchise.
The confirmation follows a misunderstanding in late producer Jon Landau’s Instagram post in 2021, when Yeoh visited the “Avatar: Fire and Ash” set and sparked theories that she will appear in the third installment. Cameron told Entertainment Weekly that the Oscar-winning actor will not appear in 2025’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and will instead make her franchise debut in “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5.” The director said, “We love Michelle. She was always a movie star, but she’s blown up into a huge, huge phenomenon. I look forward to working there.” Disney announced in 2019 that Yeoh will be playing scientist Dr. Karina Mogue in the sequels.
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|