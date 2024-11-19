Michelle Yeoh says inability to have kids is her ‘biggest sadness’
Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh recently described her inability to have children as “the biggest sadness” in her life in a candid interview with The Times.
- Struggles with infertility: Yeoh retired from acting at the height of her fame in 1988 after her marriage to Poon, hoping to start a family. However, the couple soon discovered they could not conceive. Yeoh shared that they underwent fertility treatments, which came with the monthly disappointments that left her feeling like a “failure.” The inability to have children eventually led to their amicable divorce in 1992. Despite this, Yeoh remains close to Poon’s family, serving as godmother to his eldest daughter.
- Learning to move forward: Reflecting on her journey, Yeoh emphasized the importance of acceptance, saying, “I don’t live with regrets because I have always given it my 110%.” She found solace in her role as a godmother and aunt, stating that she feels “very, very blessed” to be surrounded by her godchildren, nephews and nieces. Now married to former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, Yeoh has since enjoyed a celebrated career, with notable roles in big films, including the upcoming “Wicked,” where she plays Madame Morrible. Yeoh, who celebrated becoming a step-grandmother earlier this year, said: “You have to learn to let go… Sometimes letting go helps you move forward.”
