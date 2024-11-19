Michelle Yeoh says inability to have kids is her ‘biggest sadness’

Yeoh retired from acting at the height of her fame in 1988 after her marriage to Poon, hoping to start a family. However, the couple soon discovered they could not conceive. Yeoh shared that they underwent fertility treatments, which came with the monthly disappointments that left her feeling like a “failure.” The inability to have children eventually led to their

amicable divorce

in 1992. Despite this, Yeoh remains close to Poon’s family, serving as godmother to his eldest daughter.