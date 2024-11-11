Star Trek unveils character cards for ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ members
Star Trek has pulled the veil on character cards for the “rogue and scoundrel” members of “Section 31,” the black-ops division of Starfleet getting the cinema treatment starring Michelle Yeoh. The cards showcase six of the seven known Section 31 members, with the exception of Rachel Garrett (played by Kacey Rohl), who is not considered a rogue.
- About the characters: While living under the guise of a nightclub owner for The Baraam, Terran Emperor Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) was tracked and recruited by Alok Sahar (Omari Hardwick), the team’s mastermind and leader, according to the cards. Indifferent to the “utopia” delusion, Quasi (Sam Richardson) is a shapeshifting Chameloid, a race in the “Star Trek” universe known for hiding their true form. Zeph (Rob Kazinsky) appears to be the walking arsenal of the team, as his card describes him as a human who “lives, works and everything in between inside his mechanical exoskeleton” and draws “out the right tools in his work” as an operative. Meanwhile, Melle (Humberly Gonzalez), a member of the humanoid Deltan race, uses her alluring charm to aid Section 31, even though many in her species take vows of celibacy before joining Starfleet. Lastly, Fuzz is an emotionally volatile member who swings between hysterical laughter and unfiltered anger at a moment’s notice.
- Catch up: First teased at New York Comic Con in 2017, “Star Trek: Discovery” series co-creator Alex Kurtzman confirmed in 2019 that Yeoh would return as Philippa Georgiou after her absence in the show’s second season. Originally planned as a CBS All Access series, “Star Trek: Section 31” was turned into a direct-to-streaming movie for Paramount Plus and began production in January 2024. The film is set to premiere on Paramount Plus on Jan. 24, 2025.
