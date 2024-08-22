Michelle Obama’s DNC look by Korean American designer shakes up the internet

Social media is abuzz over Michelle Obama’s striking outfit on the second day of the Democratic National Convention, where she delivered a powerful speech rallying for the Harris-Walz campaign.

The former first lady wore a tailored, navy ensemble from Monse’s Resort 2025 collection, featuring a sleeveless jacket with crisscross lapels and matching trousers, accessorized with Jimmy Choo heels and David Yurman jewelry. Monse is a luxury fashion brand founded by Korean American designer Laura Kim and Dominican American designer Fernando Garcia, who are also co-creative directors at Oscar de la Renta.