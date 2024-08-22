Harris-Walz campaign unveils 2 new ads aimed at Asian American voters
The Harris-Walz campaign has launched two new ads, “Reduced” and “The Seal,” aimed at Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) voters in critical battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
These ads will be aired on television, digital platforms and AANHPI-specific media outlets. “Reduced” features Rozita, who highlights the dangers posed by Donald Trump’s calls to “terminate” healthcare protections under the Affordable Care Act, which have helped reduce the AANHPI uninsured rate by 63%. In “The Seal,” Terry contrasts Vice President Kamala Harris’ dedication to fighting for AANHPI communities with Trump’s incitement of anti-Asian hate during the COVID-19 pandemic. “These new ads remind Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander voters that the choice in this election is clear for our communities,” campaign spokesperson Andrew Peng said.
Share this Article
Share this Article